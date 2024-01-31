Travis Kelce Reveals His Fun Nickname for Taylor Swift's Dad Scott Swift

Travis Kelce is talking about his big AFC Championship!

This past weekend, the 34-year-old tight end and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates defeated the Baltimore Ravens, winning a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl.

During the Wednesday (Jan. 31) episode of his New Heights podcast with big brother Jason Kelce, Travis opened up about celebrating the victory with girlfriend Taylor Swift and their families.

Travis first talked about how the 34-year-old “Anti-Hero” singer knew his Chiefs coach Andy Reid before he did.

“Obviously, we’ve already talked about how how they kind of know each other from the Philly days,” Travis said, before revealing the nickname he has for Taylor‘s dad Scott Swift.

“Scott Swift — shout-out to to Big Scott. Him and Andy are good friends,” Travis added.

During a recent appearance on the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gary, Coach Reid talked about being friendly with the Swift family for years.

“I knew her before from Philadelphia. Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy,” Coach Reid said. “I had met him there, and her.”

Also in the new episode of his podcast, Travis talked about the moment Coach Reid showed “a little love” to Taylor when the two pointed to each other after the Chiefs win over the Ravens.

“I was up on the stage screaming ‘Fight for Your Right,’ but yeah, that was a cool one,” Travis said of the moment.

Travis later said that winning the AFC Championship felt “a bit sweeter” because his “whole family,” including Taylor, was on the field celebrating with him and his teammates.

“This one meant a lot, man,” Travis said. “It meant a lot because of the guys we had and how we persevered through a lot of the things we weren’t doing during the season. It just felt that much better with those guys.

“We got a special group,” he continued. “That’s why this one feels so much better.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will compete against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl taking place on Sunday, Feb. 11. Find out if Taylor‘s Eras Tour schedule will allow her to attend the game!