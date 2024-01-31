Usher Explains His Early Relationship With Beyonce Amid Rumors He Was Her Nanny

Usher and Beyonce have both carved out impressive careers for themselves in Hollywood, and it turns out that they’ve known each other since the very beginning.

In fact, there have even been reports that the 45-year-old “Yeah” hitmaker was once a “nanny” for the 42-year-old Renaissance superstar. He addressed that rumor and explained the truth about it during a recent interview.

While on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Usher explained that he met Beyonce when she was a member of a girl group called The Dolls.

“This is before Destiny’s Child became Destiny’s Child,” he explained, via ET. The group visited Atlanta, Georgia, where he was also working at the time, and they stayed in the same house together.

“I think I looked over them while they [were] doing something in the house; I had to watch over ’cause I was like the, you know, the authority ’cause I guess I was the teenager at the time,” he explained, adding that he was never a nanny.

Instead, he said that he was just “making certain that they didn’t, you know, get in no trouble in the house at the time.”

Usher added that Beyonce “had a talent and also too a brilliance and a brightness that was much different.”

This isn’t the first time that Usher has addressed his relationship with Beyonce.

