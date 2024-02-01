Top Stories
10 Netflix TV Shows That Won't Premiere in 2024, Including Massive Favorites Like 'Wednesday' &amp; 'Stranger Things'

10 Netflix TV Shows That Won't Premiere in 2024, Including Massive Favorites Like 'Wednesday' & 'Stranger Things'

Travis Kelce Clears Up Rumors About Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline

Travis Kelce Clears Up Rumors About Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline

Britney Spears Calls Out Someone 'Talking S-it About Me' Following Justin Timberlake's Non-Apology

Britney Spears Calls Out Someone 'Talking S-it About Me' Following Justin Timberlake's Non-Apology

Meghan Markle &amp; Prince Harry's Next Projects at Netflix Revealed!

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Next Projects at Netflix Revealed!

Thu, 01 February 2024 at 3:40 pm

10 Netflix TV Shows That Won't Premiere in 2024, Including Massive Favorites Like 'Wednesday' & 'Stranger Things'

Continue Here »

10 Netflix TV Shows That Won't Premiere in 2024, Including Massive Favorites Like 'Wednesday' & 'Stranger Things'

Today, Netflix revealed their slate of original TV shows that are expected to debut in 2024.

However, after that list was released, we started to realize that so many TV shows were missing from the announcement…leading us to deduce that there are plenty of programs that won’t be released until 2025.

We’ve gathered up the biggest names that were seemingly left off the 2024 release list.

Keep reading to see what might be pushed to 2025…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: EG, Extended, Ginny & Georgia, Netflix, One Piece, Slideshow, Stranger Things, Television, The Lincoln Lawyer, the recruit, The Watcher, Wednesday, XO Kitty