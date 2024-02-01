Charlie Cox & Margarita Levieva Share a Steamy Kiss on Set for 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Charlie Cox has officially suited up again as Matt Murdock for the new Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again.

On Wednesday (January 31), the 41-year-old actor was spotted on the set of the show alongside new costar Margarita Leiviva, who will play Matt’s love interest Heather Glenn.

Charlie is reprising his role as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after first bringing the hero to life in the original TV series. He has since made cameos in MCU projects, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Echo and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The new series finds him reunited with three other stars from the TV show. However, two other actors have exited the project, and one has been replaced. We’ve got all of the casting tea for you.

If you’re curious, you can read more about Charlie‘s cameo in Echo.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Charlie Cox and Margarita Levieva on the set of Daredevil: Born Again in the gallery…