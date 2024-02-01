F1's Carlos Sainz Reacts to Lewis Hamilton Moving to Ferrari, Teases Formula 1 Future

Carlos Sainz is reacting to the news that he will be leaving the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team after the upcoming 2024 season.

The 29-year-old driver is currently on the team with Charles Leclerc, after joining in 2021, but that will be changing.

In case you missed the big news, it was announced that Lewis Hamilton will be leaving the Mercedes AMG Petronas team after 11 years and is joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.

After that was announced, Carlos took to social media to comment on the upcoming change and tease where he’s going next.

“Following today’s news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024,” Carlos wrote. “We still have a long season ahead of us and, like always, I will give my absolute best for the Team and for the Tifosi all around the world.”

He then teased, “News about my future will be announced in due course.”

Where could Carlos head next? He may have a few options on which team he joins next.

According to F1.com, there are a few teams that the driver could join in 2025.

Carlos could head to Red Bull, as Sergio Perez‘s contract is up at the end of 2024. He previously drove for Red Bull’s second team, RB (formerly Scuderia AlphaTuari and Toro Rosso), at the start of his Formula 1 career.

Another option could potentially be the Sauber team, which will become the Audi team in 2026. They have retained both Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas for the 2024 season.

A third option for Carlos‘ future could be the Williams team, which is rising again after the last couple of seasons.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!