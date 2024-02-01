Top Stories
10 Netflix TV Shows That Won't Premiere in 2024, Including Massive Favorites Like 'Wednesday' &amp; 'Stranger Things'

10 Netflix TV Shows That Won't Premiere in 2024, Including Massive Favorites Like 'Wednesday' & 'Stranger Things'

Travis Kelce Clears Up Rumors About Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline

Travis Kelce Clears Up Rumors About Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline

Britney Spears Calls Out Someone 'Talking S-it About Me' Following Justin Timberlake's Non-Apology

Britney Spears Calls Out Someone 'Talking S-it About Me' Following Justin Timberlake's Non-Apology

Meghan Markle &amp; Prince Harry's Next Projects at Netflix Revealed!

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Next Projects at Netflix Revealed!

Thu, 01 February 2024 at 8:18 pm

FX & FXX Cancel 1 Series in 2024 (So Far), Another Show Confirmed to End This Year

Continue Here »

FX & FXX Cancel 1 Series in 2024 (So Far), Another Show Confirmed to End This Year

FX and FXX have some of the most cutting-edge content on television, but not all of their shows will last forever.

The networks have already canceled one series in 2024 and another show was already announced to be ending this year.

FX now only has five original scripted series remaining while FXX has one scripted series remaining. There’s also the FX on Hulu offshoot, which has two on-going series remaining.

Keep reading to see the full recap of TV shows renewed and cancelled by FX this year…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FX
Posted to: EG, Extended, FX, FXX, Slideshow, Television