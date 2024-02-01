Is Spencer Alive on 'General Hospital'? Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez's Schedule Might Reveal a Spoiler

General Hospital left fans with a major cliffhanger this week when Nicholas Alexander Chavez‘s character Spencer fell off a boat, leaving viewers to wonder if he’s alive or not.

The moment took place during the episode that aired on Wednesday (January 31) and it involved a fight between Spencer, Trina, and Esme.

The trio were all on a private yacht during a Parisian getaway, during which Spencer expressed his love for Trina and told her that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Esme decided to ruin everything by setting the boat on a new course and cutting off all means of communication.

A fight broke out between Spencer, Trina, and Esme, which ended with Spencer and Esme both falling off the ship.

So, is he alive? We know something that might give away a big spoiler!

Keep reading to find out more…

The short answer seems to be – yes!

Nicholas is taking a temporary leave of absence from General Hospital and it was previously announced that January 31′s episode would be his last one for now. He landed the role of Lyle Menendez in the upcoming Netflix limited series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which is being executive produced by Ryan Murphy and his team.

The series is set to begin filming soon and will premiere later in 2024, but it’s not yet known how long Nicholas will be away from General Hospital.

Reports have said that Nicholas definitely is expected to return to the soap opera once he is done filming Monsters, so, we can assume that Spencer is alive. The big question is now, when will he return?!

