Top Stories
Travis Kelce Clears Up Rumors About Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline

Travis Kelce Clears Up Rumors About Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline

Justin Timberlake Seemingly Shades Britney Spears Following Her Apology

Justin Timberlake Seemingly Shades Britney Spears Following Her Apology

Robert Downey Jr. Explains Why Margot Robbie 'Is Not Getting Enough Credit' for 'Barbie,' &amp; It All Comes Down to 1 Scene For Him

Robert Downey Jr. Explains Why Margot Robbie 'Is Not Getting Enough Credit' for 'Barbie,' & It All Comes Down to 1 Scene For Him

Jeremy Allen White Meets With J.J. Abrams in Santa Monica, Sparking Collaboration Questions (Exclusive)

Jeremy Allen White Meets With J.J. Abrams in Santa Monica, Sparking Collaboration Questions (Exclusive)

Thu, 01 February 2024 at 11:53 am

Jason Kelce Refers to Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Taylor Swift as Part of the Kelce Family

Jason Kelce Refers to Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Taylor Swift as Part of the Kelce Family

Taylor Swift is Kelce-approved!

Jason Kelce opened up on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast alongside brother Travis Kelce about the 34-year-old singer-songwriter joining them on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship in January, which propels the team into the 2024 Super Bowl.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We had the whole family down on the field,” Jason recalled.

“We had me, Mom, Dad and Taylor. Everybody was down there,” he added, referring to Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce and the pop star.

Travis agreed that everyone he loves was there to support him as he received the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10.

“The only people that mattered,” he said. “Our family, friends and the people that came on the f–king flight with us, dude.”

He also said the win “feels a little bit sweeter” than past victories.

“I don’t want to rip out anybody’s heart in [Kansas City, Mo.], but this road to where we are now has been more of a challenge, which means you have to overcome more, which means it kind of means a little bit more,” he said, adding that this game “meant a lot” because of how the team “persevered.”

He also cleared up rumors about their relationship timeline.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce