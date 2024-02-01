Jason Kelce Refers to Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Taylor Swift as Part of the Kelce Family

Taylor Swift is Kelce-approved!

Jason Kelce opened up on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast alongside brother Travis Kelce about the 34-year-old singer-songwriter joining them on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship in January, which propels the team into the 2024 Super Bowl.

“We had the whole family down on the field,” Jason recalled.

“We had me, Mom, Dad and Taylor. Everybody was down there,” he added, referring to Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce and the pop star.

Travis agreed that everyone he loves was there to support him as he received the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10.

“The only people that mattered,” he said. “Our family, friends and the people that came on the f–king flight with us, dude.”

He also said the win “feels a little bit sweeter” than past victories.

“I don’t want to rip out anybody’s heart in [Kansas City, Mo.], but this road to where we are now has been more of a challenge, which means you have to overcome more, which means it kind of means a little bit more,” he said, adding that this game “meant a lot” because of how the team “persevered.”

He also cleared up rumors about their relationship timeline.