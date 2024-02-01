Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Cozy Up During Outing Ahead of Grammys Weekend

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are going strong!

A month after celebrating their first anniversary, the 30-year-old country music star and 31-year-old actor were spotted attending a party ahead of Grammys weekend on Wednesday night (January 31).

Dressed in a mint green skirt with a high slit and a matching silk crop top, Kelsea wore her hair down and had her arm wrapped around Chase‘s.

Keep reading to find out more…

Chase looked equally sharp in a patterned brown suit.

If you were unaware, Kelsea is going into the Biggest Night in Music nominated for Best Country Album. We got an adorable video of how Chase celebrated his girlfriend’s exciting news back in November.

Later that month the couple debuted matching tattoos. Check out how they celebrated their first anniversary!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes in the gallery…