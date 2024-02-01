Lana Del Rey Announces 'Lasso,' Country Album Due Out in 2024!

Lana Del Rey is releasing a new album!

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter will release a country album called Lasso in September, she confirmed at Billboard and NMPA Songwriter Awards on Wednesday night (January 31) in Los Angeles.

”If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening,” she said, referring to constant collaborator Jack Antonoff, who’s in the running to win the producer of the year Grammy for three consecutive years.

“That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.”

The album, set for release in September, is her 10th studio album, following 2023’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

As for Jack, she said he was “born under one of those talent, lucky musical stars,” and as a producer and creative, he can essentially do it all.

