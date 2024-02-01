Lewis Hamilton Makes Switch From Mercedes to Ferrari for F1 2025 Season, Issues Statement!

Lewis Hamilton is joining Ferrari!

Amid rumblings of the move throughout the past day, Mercedes confirmed the news that the 39-year-old British race car driver would be leaving the company, and Ferrari confirmed the news that he would be joining.

The switch to Ferrari brings together the most successful driver and most successful team in F1 history, and is sending shockwaves through the industry!

He will race alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025. Carlos Sainz, a two-time race winner for Ferrari, is now set to leave the team at the end of the season, via The Athletic.

“I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I’m so proud of what we have achieved together,” he said in a statement.

“Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It’s a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge,” he continued.

“I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together. I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows, one to remember.”

As far as how he handled giving the news himself, he reportedly went paintballing with the Mercedes team.

“Hearing Lewis Hamilton went paintballing with the Mercedes crew today and informed them first that he would be leaving at the end of the season. Classy act from a classy driver. #F1 #LewisHamilton,” noted F1 journalist Claire Cottingham.

“Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract,” Ferrari wrote on social media.

