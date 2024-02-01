Nicholas Galitzine & Julianne Moore Star In 'Mary & George' Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed - Watch Now!

The trailer and premiere date for the salacious new Starz series Mary & George have been revealed!

Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine star as the titular characters in the limited series, which also just got a US premiere date.

If you didn’t know, the series is also premiering on Sky in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy.

Learn more and watch the trailer inside…

The upcoming seven-part series is “inspired by the scandalous true story of a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I.”

Julianne stars as “Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th century England molded her beautiful son, George, to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors.”

Nicholas “plays her son, George Villiers, a naïve romantic who alongside his ruthless mother was prepared to stop at nothing to get to the top and prove to himself that he can be defined by more than just his beauty and make his mark on history.”

Tony Curran will portray “King James I, whose desire to be loved and subservient to ambitious and beautiful young men, makes him dangerously at risk of being exploited by tyrannical lovers to the likes of Mary & George.”

Also in the cast are Nicola Walker as Lady Hatton; Niamh Algar as Sandie; Trine Dyrholm as Queen Anne; Sean Gilder as Sir Thomas Compton; Adrian Rawlins as Sir Edward Coke; Mark O’Halloran as Sir Francis Bacon; Laurie Davidson as Earl of Somerset; Samuel Blenkin as Prince Charles; Jacob McCarthy as Kit Villiers; Tom Victor as John Villiers; Alice Grant as Susan Villiers; Amelia Gething as Frances Coke; Mirren Mack as Katherine Villiers; Rina Mahoney as Laura Ashcattle; and Simon Russell Beale as George Villiers.

Mary & George will debut at midnight on Friday, April 5th, and it will have it’s premiere at 9pm ET/PT in the US and at 10m ET/PT in Canada on the Starz network.

In case you missed it, check out some stills from the upcoming limited series…