Robert Downey Jr. Explains Why Margot Robbie 'Is Not Getting Enough Credit' for 'Barbie,' & It All Comes Down to 1 Scene For Him

Robert Downey Jr. wants Margot Robbie to get more credit for her performance in Barbie.

The Oppenheimer actor is up for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars. While Margot‘s Barbie costars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera snagged nominations, Margot is not up for Best Actress.

Margot has stressed that there’s no hard feelings about the nominations. However, Robert sent her some love during a discussion he participated in recently.

More specifically, he revealed one scene that she deserves more credit for.

While speaking with Willem Dafoe and Sterling K. Brown, Robert explained that America‘s viral monologue called for excellent acting from both her and Margot.

“It never fails to impress and remind me how little you need to do to be effective,” he said, via Variety. “Just the simplest version of expression, that’s what the camera wants. The closer the camera gets, the more it wants it. Time and time again, it’s demonstrated that it’s super effective.”

He continued, saying, “Margot Robbie is not getting enough credit, in my opinion.”

“America [Ferrera] has this amazing speech. And by the way she nails it! I’m watching it and go, ‘Wow, that was a really tough one. That’s like a one act play. The whole movie hinges on it.’ But it’s the cuts away to Robbie so actively listening that I realize Greta [Gertwig] is really on to something here. But it’s Robbie who had to trust … and it’s hard when someone who has the f-cking two-page passage and they go, ‘Ok now let’s jump in and get Bob,’ and you’re like, ‘I’ve been listening to this all day and now I have to make it work!’”

Multiple other Hollywood stars have weighed in on the Oscars snub.