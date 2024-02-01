Travis Barker Gets a Tattoo in Honor of Newborn Son With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is paying tribute to his latest bundle of joy.

The 48-year-old Blink 182 rapper shared a photo on Snapchat showing a table covered with tattoo supplies, including a small stencil that reads “Rocky.”

While Travis has not yet shown off the final product, nor where it will be placed, it’s certainly not his only tribute ink amid his over 100 tattoos, including ones dedicated to his 44-year-old wife.

He previously got a tattoo of her eyes on his thigh in 2023 and got her name inked on his chest in 2021, even letting her tattoo a “K” with a heart and the words “I love you” on his body by herself.

