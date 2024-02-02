Adam Sandler Remembers 'Happy Girlmore' Co-Star Carl Weathers After His Death - Read the Touching Tribute

Adam Sandler is speaking out with a touching tribute for the late Carl Weathers, who just passed away at the age of 76.

Carl died on Thursday (February 1) in his sleep and his family released a statement to address the devastating loss.

Best known for his work as Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies, Carl was also beloved for playing Derick “Chubbs” Peterson in Adam’s movies Happy Gilmore and Little Nicky.

Adam took to Twitter just moments after the news was announced to share a touching tribute for Carl.

“A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend,” Adam wrote in his statement.