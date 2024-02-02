Arnold Schwarzenegger Says 'Predator' Co-Star Carl Weathers 'Will Always Be a Legend' After Death

Arnold Schwarzenegger is sharing a heartwarming tribute for Carl Weathers.

Carl died at the age of 76 on Thursday (February 1). Among his most notable film roles was that of Dillon in 1987′s Predator, which starred Arnold in the lead role.

Following the sad news, Arnold took to social media to share his appreciation for the late star.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it,” the Terminator star wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Arnold posted his message alongside a black-and-white still of himself and Carl in Predator.

Find out how Carl Weathers‘ The Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal honored the late actor.