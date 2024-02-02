Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Rep Explains Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health

Demi Lovato's Rep Explains Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health

Halle Bailey Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth, Attends Pre-Grammys Event with Boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth, Attends Pre-Grammys Event with Boyfriend DDG

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Book, Including a Fan-Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Book, Including a Fan-Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

'The Young and the Restless' Recent Cast Changes: Six Actors Returning, One New Star Joining!

'The Young and the Restless' Recent Cast Changes: Six Actors Returning, One New Star Joining!

Fri, 02 February 2024 at 8:28 pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger Says 'Predator' Co-Star Carl Weathers 'Will Always Be a Legend' After Death

Arnold Schwarzenegger Says 'Predator' Co-Star Carl Weathers 'Will Always Be a Legend' After Death

Arnold Schwarzenegger is sharing a heartwarming tribute for Carl Weathers.

Carl died at the age of 76 on Thursday (February 1). Among his most notable film roles was that of Dillon in 1987′s Predator, which starred Arnold in the lead role.

Following the sad news, Arnold took to social media to share his appreciation for the late star.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it,” the Terminator star wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Arnold posted his message alongside a black-and-white still of himself and Carl in Predator.

Find out how Carl WeathersThe Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal honored the late actor.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers