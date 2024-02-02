Boygenius Will Take an Indefinite Break, Announce Hiatus at 'Last Show'

Sad news for boygenius fans – the group is going on an indefinite break.

The trio – made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus – announced the news during their “last show” on Thursday (February 1) in Los Angeles.

boygenius played a “secret” show for an intimate crowd ahead of the Grammys and they announced the news during the event.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Twitter account @boygeniussource live-tweeted the concert and revealed what the band said about their hiatus.

“We’re going away for the foreseeable future,” the boys reportedly said at the acoustic show.

At one point Lucy said, “This is our last show, and we’re feeling it.” At the end of the night, Lucy said, “This is the last song,” but Julien made sure to chime in, “Not EVER.”

While boygenius is on hiatus for now, we hope they return in the future one day!

boygenius is nominated for six awards at the Grammys – Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album for The Record, Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Song for “Not Strong Enough,” and Best Alternative Music Performance for “Cool About It.”

“we’re going away for the foreseeable future” the boys tonight at the acoustic show in LA — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) February 2, 2024

“this is our last show, and we’re feeling it” Lucy tonight at the final acoustic show in LA — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) February 2, 2024