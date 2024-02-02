Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Producer Talks Insider Show Secrets, Including Taylor Swift & Beyonce Highlights

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Make 'Kimmel' Appearance with 'Dune 2' Co-Stars Austin Butler & Florence Pugh

Darius Rucker Arrested & Faces Charges for Minor Drug Offense - Musician's Attorney Responds

Is Spencer Alive on 'General Hospital'? Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez's Schedule Might Reveal a Spoiler

Charlie Cox Spotted Filming 'Daredevil' Scenes with Vincent D'Onofrio & Newcomer Arty Froushan

Charlie Cox Spotted Filming 'Daredevil' Scenes with Vincent D'Onofrio & Newcomer Arty Froushan

Charlie Cox is hard at work filming the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

The 41-year-old actor is reprising his role as Matt Murdock in the upcoming series after previously playing the superhero in the Netflix series. Now, the character is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the show is moving to Disney+.

Charlie was spotted shooting a scene with returning co-star Vincent D’Onofrio and newcomer Arty Froushan on Thursday (February 1) in New York City.

Arty‘s casting was announced almost a year ago and it’s believed he’ll play Wilson Disk’s associate Harry.

One day earlier, Charlie was spotted filming a steamy kiss scene with a co-star!

Check out the details of all the stars who will return from the original series and who is being replaced.

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again…
