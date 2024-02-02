Halle Bailey Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth, Attends Pre-Grammys Event with Boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey has returned to the red carpet for the first time since welcoming her first child!

The 23-year-old “Angel” singer and actress stepped out for the 2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective event held at Fairmont Century Plaza on Thursday night (February 1) in Los Angeles.

Halle was joined at the event by her boyfriend DDG for a parents night out!

A little more than a month earlier, Halle gave birth to their first child, a baby boy named Halo.

If you missed it, Halle just opened up about Halo‘s name and how they came up with.

A couple days earlier, Halle attended the Tres Generaciones and Billboard-hosted first time Grammy nominees dinner held at The Pendry West Hollywood. At that event, she met up with Rocsi Diaz, Paris Jackson, Moses Sumney and Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp.

Halle is nominated at the 2024 Grammys this year for the first time as a solo artist, for Best R&B Song for “Angel.”

FYI: Halle is wearing a Mach & Mach dress to the Recording Academy Honors. At the Tres Generaciones event, she wore Giuseppe Di Morabito.

