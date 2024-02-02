Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reunites With On-Screen Daughter During an L.A. Theater Night

Jesse Tyler Ferguson had a reunion with his Modern Family on-screen daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons!

The former co-stars were both in attendance at the opening night performance of Matthew Bourne’s Romeo & Juliet on Wednesday night (January 31) at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

“If you live in LA you really shouldn’t miss this incredible modern ballet. @matthewbourne13′s Romeo + Juliet is absolutely stunning,” Jesse wrote on Instagram along with a photo with Aubrey.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jesse was in attendance with husband Justin Mikita and sources say that right before the show started, a patron tried to walk past Jesse in his row, which prompted the actor to stand up and jokingly try to start the “wave.” Unfortunately, the crowd wasn’t in a baseball stadium mindset so it didn’t work!

Other celebs at the opening performance included Melissa McCarthy, Barrett Foa, and Dustin Lance Black.

Romeo and Juliet is running at the Ahmanson Theatre through February 25. Get tickets now!

Did you know the stars of Modern Family are worth a LOT of money?