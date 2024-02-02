Olivia Culpo Surprises Christian McCaffrey's Mom With Super Bowl Suite After She Says They Can't Afford It

Top Stories
Fri, 02 February 2024 at 10:46 pm

Have no fear, Christian McCaffrey‘s family will be there to support him at the 2024 Super Bowl!

The 27-year-old San Francisco 49ers running back will play in the NFL’s biggest game for the first time in his career on Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas. His team will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Regarding booking a family suite at the stadium, Christian‘s mom Lisa McCaffrey recently said on the Your Mom podcast, “We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, money bags over there, nor money bags Olivia. So, we’re not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now.”

According to the Suite Experience Group, Super Bowl suites cost between $300,000 and $2.5 million.

In response to Lisa‘s comments, Christian‘s fiancée Olivia Culpo decided to set the record straight.

She reposted the quote on her Instagram Story and wrote, “@lisamccaffrey fake news! Happy Birthday Lisa I bought you a suite @confirmed360.”

Olivia‘s surprise gift for Lisa and other members of Christian‘s family is so sweet!

