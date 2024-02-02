Sam Waterston to Exit 'Law & Order,' Tony Goldwyn Joins Cast as New D.A.

There’s been a huge cast change at the NBC legal drama series Law & Order!

Sam Waterston, who has been playing D.A. Jack McCoy since season five, is exiting the show and his final appearance will air in the coming weeks.

It was just announced that Tony Goldwyn is joining the cast to replace Sam, though it doesn’t appear he will be playing the same character.

TVLine reports that “details on the new district attorney have not yet been revealed.”

Sam‘s final episode will air on Thursday, February 22.

Here’s everything we already know about the current season 23 cast, including which other star didn’t return for the new season and which actor joined the cast to replace him.

Tony is best known for his roles as Carl Bruner in the movie Ghost and Fitz in the ABC series Scandal. He most recently appeared in the movies Oppenheimer and Murder Mystery 2.