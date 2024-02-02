Sofia Richie Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Pregnancy

Sofia Richie made her first red carpet appearance after confirming that she was pregnant, and she was absolutely glowing!

The 25-year-old model announced that she was expecting a her first child – a baby girl – with husband Elliot Grainge last month.

On Thursday night (February 1), she and Elliot stepped out to attend the 2024 Warner Music Group Pre-GRAMMY Party, which was hosted at Citizen News Hollywood in Los Angeles ahead of the Biggest Night in Music this weekend.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sofia looked elegant in monochromatic black. Her outfit featured an off-the-shoulder top that was left partially unbuttoned over her growing baby bump. She carried a black handbag and even painted her nails to match and slicked back her hair into a classic bun.

Elliot complemented her, wearing black but finishing off with a gray shirt. The couple also posed with Robert Kyncl, the CEO of Warner Music Group.

If you missed it, Sofia‘s dad Lionel Richie recently opened up about her pregnancy. He also explained why he won’t go by Grandpa.

Did you see how Sofia and Elliot found out that they were expecting?

Scroll through all of the new photos of Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge at the event in the gallery…