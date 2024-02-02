Taylor Swift Did Not Write 'Argylle,' (But She Did Inspire the Spy Movie in Different Ways!)

If you’ve been online recently, you might have seen a rumor that Taylor Swift is the mysterious author of the novel that inspired the new movie Argylle. We’re here to tell you that is not the case.

Here’s what you need to know: A subset of Swifties became convinced that the pop star wrote the spy novel that laid the groundwork for the star-studded movie featuring Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill.

In an interview, the movie’s director Matthew Vaughn nipped the rumor in the bud. However, he did confirm that Taylor inspired the forthcoming movie in a very specific way. So did one of the movie’s stars Bryce Dallas Howard.

