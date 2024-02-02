'The Young and the Restless' Recent Cast Changes: Six Actors Returning, One New Star Joining!

The Young and the Restless is one of the most popular soap operas in television history and the show is still going strong after 50 years on air!

The hit soap opera first debuted on CBS back in 1973 and has won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series 11 times.

The series chronicles of the lives, loves, trials and tribulations of the citizens of the fictional city of Genoa City.

And over the past few months, there have been a ton of casting changes, including several stars leaving the show, and at least one joining for a one-year deal.

