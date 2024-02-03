20 Popular Singers Who Lost Best New Artist at the Grammys (& the Nominees who Beat Them)

Best New Artist is one of the most coveted awards handed out at the Grammys, and it is an honor to even snag a nomination in the category.

Winning the award can set you up for a lengthy and successful career, but it isn’t the end of the road if you don’t take the Grammy home. In fact, it’s undeniable that some artists who lose in the category are more successful in the long run.

After all, the Recording Academy doesn’t have a crystal ball, and they can’t exactly predict the future.

We looked back, and it turns out that some of music’s biggest stars have been overlooked in the category. For instance, you might be surprised to know that Taylor Swift was up for Best New Artist, but it went to one of her (very talented) competitors.

We pulled together a list of 20 musicians who were nominated in recent years but didn’t win the Grammy. Find out who beat out the likes of Justin Bieber, Drake and Nicki Minaj and prepare for some surprises.

Scroll through the slideshow to see a list of popular artists who did not win Best New Artist at the Grammys…