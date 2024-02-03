Did Austin Butler Shave His Head & Eyebrows for 'Dune: Part 2'? Actor Talks His Big Transformation

Top Stories
Sat, 03 February 2024 at 4:57 pm

Austin Butler opened up about his shocking transformation for his new movie Dune: Part Two.

The 32-year-old actor is playing Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the forthcoming movie. It’s a role that entailed going totally hairless.

Fans have likely been wondering since we got a first glimpse at him in character over a year ago if Austin really shaved his head and eyebrows for the role. He answered that question during a recent interview.

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Austin revealed that he did not shave for one simple reason: He had to film The Bikeriders with director Jeff Nichols immediately after he wrapped on Dune: Part Two.

“It was more of an indie film than this was. And [Jeff] said, ‘They can afford to make you a bald cap, but we can’t really make you hair. So can you just get a bald cap?’ So that’s what I did,” he explained.

The bald cap covered all the way to his eyebrows, and it took him three hours to get into makeup before filming. That was an improvement; initial attempts had him spending five hours in a makeup chair!

“It was so liberating not having eyebrows. You don’t realize how much they weigh you down,” he joked. “I was just streamlined.”

Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters on March 1. Check out who makes up the cast and some epic new photos from the movie.
Photos: Getty, Warner Bros.
