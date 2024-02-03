Top Stories
Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

Miley Cyrus Joins Lineup of Grammys 2024 Performers!

20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce &amp; More!

Usher Explains How He Plans to Honor Black Artists Who Came Before Him During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Sat, 03 February 2024 at 1:29 am

Emma Stone Joins Yorgos Lanthimos at 'Poor Things' Special Screening in London (Photos)

Emma Stone Joins Yorgos Lanthimos at 'Poor Things' Special Screening in London (Photos)

Emma Stone is stepping out for a special screening of Poor Things!

The screening was held on Thursday (February 1) at Odeon West End in London.

Emma and director Yorgos Lanthimos were present, as they posed for some photos together and participated in a Q&A session.

If you didn’t know, Poor Things is the second-most nominated movie at the 2024 Oscars! Its 11 nods trail only Oppenheimer.

Poor Things is up for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and more.

Emma is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role, the category she won in 2017 for her performance in La La Land.

The 35-year-old actress has already won a Golden Globe for Poor Things!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos at the Poor Things screening in London…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Emma Stone, Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos