Glen Powell Has the Funniest Reaction to His Mom Calling Him 'Douchey'

Glen Powell is hilariously calling out his mom!

The 35-year-old actor has previously expressed his appreciation for the impact his mom Cyndy and dad Glen Sr. have had on his life and career.

Glen even brought his parents as his dates to the Hit Man premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival!

Reacting to an E! News article in which his mom described him as a “little douchey,” Glen fired back playfully.

“Anyone have good nursing home recommendations?” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I feel like it’s time.”

