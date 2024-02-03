Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates 25 Years of Sobriety With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a quarter-century of sobriety!

If you weren’t aware, the 65-year-old actress has struggled with opioid and other drug addictions in the past. She previously revealed that she considers herself lucky to be alive and to not be in jail.

Jamie took to Instagram on Saturday morning (February 3) to commemorate 25 years “clean and sober.”

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star posted a black-and-white photo of herself holding a small ring engraved with the words, “JLC Twenty Five.”

Jamie wrote in the caption, “5 years clean and sober. One day at a time. 9,125 of them.”

The Oscar winner continued, “What’s inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone. That many others share the same disease and solution. For all those struggling with addiction and shame, there are others out here who care. My hand in yours. Our hands in yours. XO JLC”

