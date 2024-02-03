Reason for Prince Harry & Prince William's Feud Revealed By Palace Sources (It's Not Meghan Markle)

Reports about a feud between Prince Harry and Prince William have often alluded to Meghan Markle being the cause of the brother’s bad blood.

However, palace insiders have alleged that the issues between them started well before she entered the picture.

As recently as November 2023, sources have alleged that Prince William, first in line to the throne, sees his younger brother as a “defector.” He is reportedly uninterested in mending their estrangement.

A new report includes some details about the root cause of their feud.

Read more about the start of the Princes’ feud…

According to a report by The Times of London, the Princes went head-to-head over wildlife conservation in Africa.

“They are both very passionate about saving protected species but didn’t always share the same view about how to run projects in Africa,” an insider alleged, via Deadline.

The source continued, explaining, “William believes you should focus on community-led schemes where local people over time feel empowered to protect the land. Harry, on the other hand, was more interventionist. He felt that you need a more hands-on approach to ensure wildlife habitats were securely protected to enact change quickly.”

Another report has recently revealed where Prince Harry stands with his brother’s wife Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton).