Sterling K. Brown Says He Knows Who Will Win Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars 2024

Sterling K. Brown isn’t holding out hope for an Oscar this year.

The 47-year-old actor is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role category at the 2024 Academy Awards. Sterling is up for his role in American Fiction, and this is his first ever Oscar nomination.

Sterling is facing a very talented field of actors. Robert Downey Jr., who is nominated for his performance in Oppenheimer, currently sits as the favorite after winning a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

Other names in the category are Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, and Mark Ruffalo.

Sterling recently revealed who he thinks will come out victorious in the category when the Oscars takes place on Sunday, March 10.

“There’s no losing yet. It will happen in its own due time,” he said on Friday (February 2) during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside Dakota Johnson, Domhnall Gleeson, and Colman Domingo, who is nominated for Best Actor.

“Colman will probably win,” Sterling continued. “I know that I’m not going to win.”

As for who he thinks will take home the prize, Sterling picked Robert as his personal favorite.

“I’mma tell you: Robert Downey Jr.’s gonna win, and he’s incredibly deserving. He’s an incredible actor. Like, you should give him love,” the This Is Us star said. “The fact that I get a chance to be nominated along with him and Mr. De Niro and Ryan Gosling and Ruffalo… I’m just happy to be in the room.”

