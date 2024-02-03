Top Stories
Did Austin Butler Shave His Head &amp; Eyebrows for 'Dune: Part 2'? Actor Talks His Big Transformation

Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors Heat Up After Stars Attend Same Party

20 Popular Singers Who Lost Best New Artist at the Grammys (&amp; the Nominees who Beat Them)

Harry Styles Was Considered for Roles in 8 Movies, but Other Actors Were Cast (The List Includes a Movie That Premiered in 2024)

Sat, 03 February 2024 at 3:04 pm

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast: 19 Stars Join Show, 1 Confirmed to Return, 3 Big Actors Rumored to Appear & 1 Controversial New Hire Dropped by HBO

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast: 19 Stars Join Show, 1 Confirmed to Return, 3 Big Actors Rumored to Appear & 1 Controversial New Hire Dropped by HBO

There have been some shakeups to the cast of The White Lotus‘ third season!

After two hit seasons, which swept the Emmys and garnered massive praise, the dark comedy is gearing up to return to Max for a third season, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

As the show gets closer to going into production, we’ve gotten some exciting casting news!

Twenty actors joined one returning star on the cast. However, in early February one of the new hires was dropped by HBO amid controversy. There are also three big-name stars who are heavily rumored to be part of the show this season but have not yet been announced!

Scroll through the slideshow to see who is set to star in Season 3 of The White Lotus…

Photos: HBO Max, YouTube, Getty
