Trevor Noah Reveals the Musician He Is Afraid to 'Disappoint' While Hosting Grammys 2024

Trevor Noah will be speaking to millions when he takes the stage to host the 2024 Grammys on Sunday (February 4). However, it’s not those millions tuning in from home that are making him nervous.

The 39-year-old comedian is no stranger to hosting the Biggest Night in Music. This year will be his fourth time with the responsibility.

During a recent interview, he revealed that there is a select group of people that he is afraid to “disappoint” during the show. The group includes one specific musician who is likely to be in the audience.

“I know this sounds like a weird thing to say, but you don’t want to disappoint the artists that you love,” he explained to Variety. For him, that list very much includes Beyonce.

He continued, saying, “Like, I cannot imagine what it would be like to tell a joke and turn and see Beyonce going [shakes his head and scowls]. Because that would mean whenever I listened to Beyonce’s music, I would forever have that image in my head.”

“If you don’t do well for a live audience, OK, you’re gonna bounce back; if you don’t do well for a home audience, OK, some people are going to comment online,” he opined. “But to have the look of disappointment come from an icon or somebody that you really love — I do not wish for that experience. So I work twice as hard.”

