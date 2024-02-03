Top Stories
Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

Miley Cyrus Joins Lineup of Grammys 2024 Performers!

Miley Cyrus Joins Lineup of Grammys 2024 Performers!

20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce &amp; More!

20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce & More!

Usher Explains How He Plans to Honor Black Artists Who Came Before Him During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Usher Explains How He Plans to Honor Black Artists Who Came Before Him During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Sat, 03 February 2024 at 11:49 am

Who is Taylor Swift Sitting Next to at Grammys 2024? 1st Look at Seating Chart Reveals the Collaborator at Her Table

Who is Taylor Swift Sitting Next to at Grammys 2024? 1st Look at Seating Chart Reveals the Collaborator at Her Table

Taylor Swift is guaranteed to be front and center during the 2024 Grammys on Sunday (February 4), and a first glimpse at the seating chart revealed that the A-list singer will be sharing her table with another superstar.

The 34-year-old Reputation singer is going into the biggest night in music with six nominations, and we predicted that she’ll take home wins in three big categories.

As one of the night’s most-nominated stars, it goes without saying that she’ll have an excellent seat near the front of the venue.

CBS and the Recording Academy gave fans a look at the view from her table in a teaser video ahead of the awards show. In the process, we learned that she’ll be sitting next to an artist who she has worked with in the past.

Head inside to see who Taylor Swift is sitting next to at the 2024 Grammys…

According to the teaser video, Taylor will be seating alongside Lana Del Rey!

Taylor and Lana collaborated on the former’s Midnights‘ track “Snow on the Beach.” See what Lana had to say about their experience working together.

Lana is nominated in five categories, including both Song and Album of the Year. She actually competes with Taylor in both of those categories and in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. We predicted that she’ll take home at least one Grammy during the show!

There’s another star who we know will not be sitting with Taylor at the event – her boyfriend Travis Kelce. He revealed the reason for his absence.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Grammys, grammys 2024, Music, Taylor Swift