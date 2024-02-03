Who is Taylor Swift Sitting Next to at Grammys 2024? 1st Look at Seating Chart Reveals the Collaborator at Her Table

Taylor Swift is guaranteed to be front and center during the 2024 Grammys on Sunday (February 4), and a first glimpse at the seating chart revealed that the A-list singer will be sharing her table with another superstar.

The 34-year-old Reputation singer is going into the biggest night in music with six nominations, and we predicted that she’ll take home wins in three big categories.

As one of the night’s most-nominated stars, it goes without saying that she’ll have an excellent seat near the front of the venue.

CBS and the Recording Academy gave fans a look at the view from her table in a teaser video ahead of the awards show. In the process, we learned that she’ll be sitting next to an artist who she has worked with in the past.

Head inside to see who Taylor Swift is sitting next to at the 2024 Grammys…

According to the teaser video, Taylor will be seating alongside Lana Del Rey!

Taylor and Lana collaborated on the former’s Midnights‘ track “Snow on the Beach.” See what Lana had to say about their experience working together.

Lana is nominated in five categories, including both Song and Album of the Year. She actually competes with Taylor in both of those categories and in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. We predicted that she’ll take home at least one Grammy during the show!

There’s another star who we know will not be sitting with Taylor at the event – her boyfriend Travis Kelce. He revealed the reason for his absence.