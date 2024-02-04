Best New Artist Nominee Coco Jones Sparkles on Grammys 2024 Red Carpet

Coco Jones is going glam for music’s big night!

The 26-year-old singer posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For the red carpet, Coco looked stunning in a plunging and sparkling baby-blue colored dress.

Coco is nominated for nominated for five awards tonight including Best New Artist and Best R&B Album for What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe). Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

FYI: Coco Jones is wearing a Celia Kritharioti dress, Le Silla shows, Kallati jewelry, and a Swarovski bodychain.