Best New Artist Nominee Gracie Abrams Brings Mom to Grammys 2024, Is Asked If Taylor Swift Will Attend Super Bowl

Best new artist nominee Gracie Abrams has arrived in style at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old entertainer brought her mom Katie McGrath, who is the co-CEO of Bad Robot Productions. Gracie’s dad is J.J. Abrams, the fan fave filmmaker.

While on the red carpet, Variety caught up with Gracie and asked about Taylor Swift. Gracie was one of Taylor‘s Eras tour opening acts!

Specifically, they asked if Gracie knew if Taylor would be rushing back from Japan to watch Travis Kelce compete in the Super Bowl.

Gracie shrugged and said, “I don’t know anything ever.”

The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. SZA leads the nominations with nine nods.

FYI: Gracie is wearing Chanel.