Billie Eilish Dresses as Poodle Parade Barbie for 'What Was I Made For?' Grammys 2024 Performance

Billie Eilish is making a cute Barbie reference with her performance!

The 22-year-old superstar hit the stage with her brother Finneas to perform their Barbie soundtrack song “What Was I Made For?” at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Barbie fans quickly noted that Billie was dressed as the Poodle Parade Barbie from 1965!

The two are nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year with their Barbie soundtrack song, which already won earlier in the day for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Watch the performance…