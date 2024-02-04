Billie Eilish & Finneas Win Early Grammys 2024 Award During Pre-Show for 'What Was I Made For?'

Billie Eilish and Finneas are two of the early winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards during the pre-show event!

The brother-sister duo accepted the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for the Barbie hit “What Was I Made For?” on stage on Sunday afternoon (February 4) at the pre-show ceremony in Los Angeles.

The song is up for other awards this evening, included the coveted Song Of The Year and Record of the Year as well.

So many Grammys are being given out ahead of time at the pre-show. Be sure to see the winners list, which is updating live right now.

