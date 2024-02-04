Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended &amp; The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black &amp; White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black & White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 5:22 pm

Billie Eilish & Finneas Win Early Grammys 2024 Award During Pre-Show for 'What Was I Made For?'

Billie Eilish & Finneas Win Early Grammys 2024 Award During Pre-Show for 'What Was I Made For?'

Billie Eilish and Finneas are two of the early winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards during the pre-show event!

The brother-sister duo accepted the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for the Barbie hit “What Was I Made For?” on stage on Sunday afternoon (February 4) at the pre-show ceremony in Los Angeles.

Keep reading to find out more…

The song is up for other awards this evening, included the coveted Song Of The Year and Record of the Year as well.

So many Grammys are being given out ahead of time at the pre-show. Be sure to see the winners list, which is updating live right now.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!
Just Jared on Facebook
billie eilish finneas win grammys 2024 01
billie eilish finneas win grammys 2024 02
billie eilish finneas win grammys 2024 03
billie eilish finneas win grammys 2024 04
billie eilish finneas win grammys 2024 05
billie eilish finneas win grammys 2024 06
billie eilish finneas win grammys 2024 07
billie eilish finneas win grammys 2024 08
billie eilish finneas win grammys 2024 09
billie eilish finneas win grammys 2024 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Grammys