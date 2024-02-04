Country Star Zach Bryan Kisses Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry on Grammys 2024 Red Carpet

Zach Bryan is ready to have a big night at the 2024 Grammy Awards!

The 27-year-old country singer was joined by girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry on the red carpet at the awards show on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Zach and Brianna, who is a popular TikTok star, shared a sweet kiss in front of the photographers.

If you didn’t know, Zach is nominated for three awards tonight – Best Country Album for his self-titled album and Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “I Remember Everything” with Kacey Musgraves.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.