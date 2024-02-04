Top Stories
Sun, 04 February 2024 at 2:50 am

Dakota Johnson Wears Spider Web Dress While Promoting 'Madame Web' at Vogue Brazil Ball

Dakota Johnson Wears Spider Web Dress While Promoting 'Madame Web' at Vogue Brazil Ball

Dakota Johnson picked out the perfect dress for her Madame Web press tour for an appearance in Brazil!

The 34-year-old actress wore a spider web dress while stepping out for the 2024 Vogue Brazil Ball on Saturday night (February 3) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Dakota stars in the upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web, which tells the standalone origin story of Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present. Sydney Sweeney appears in the film as Spider-Woman!

Madame Web hits theaters on February 16. Watch the trailer now!

FYI: Dakota is wearing an Annie’s Ibiza dress. Vogue has noted that the brand makes “one-of-a-kind pieces perfect for a hedonistic night.”
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Madame Web