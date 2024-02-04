Danity Kane's Dawn Richard Celebrates Growth With Tree Dress at Grammys 2024

Dawn Richard wears a red tree look while hitting the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old “Bubblegum” singer wore the “Arboreal” dress from Khosrov‘s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, along with their “Thorn” hoop earrings, and she opened up about why this look is special to her.

“To collaborate with a designer that is so aligned with who you are is a blessing,” Dawn shared in a statement. “It’s coming up on Mardi Gras season and I always looking for some thing that embodies a lot of the New Orleans culture that I’ve amplified so much throughout my career. This signifies the tree, and what it means to be rooted in tradition and culture and grow to your full potential. For an artist that has had a journey such as mine what a perfect marriage fashion, story, and culture.”

Designer Khosrov Melkonyan added, “The dress calls back to the orange tree’s in Botticelli’s ‘Primavera’ painting. It signifies my rooting into and the crossing of Armenian creativity with Italian artisanal talents. It took five months, 1200 leaves, and lots of dedication and persistence to make this fantasy come to life. Dawn herself embodies this strength and commitment to her craft just as I do to mine. Thus, having such an incredible artist debut the dress on the red carpet is really a dream.”

