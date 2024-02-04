Drake Criticizes Grammys While Skipping Event For His Own Concert

Drake is making a statement about the 2024 Grammys as he opts out of attending.

The 37-year-old five-time Grammy winner is up for several awards at the music awards show tonight, and while he won’t be in attendance to accept if he wins, he shared a message of support for artists while criticizing the event.

Check out what he said inside…

“All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s name are kept a secret… (literally you can google it),” the rapper shared on Instagram story.

“congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate sh-t in our world,” he added.

Drake has been critical of the Grammys in the past, and he hasn’t been in attendance since 2019.

Instead of attending this year, Drake will be hitting the stage in Tampa, Fla., for the second stop on his Big as the What? Tour with J Cole. Find out who else is skipping this year’s Grammys.

Drake has been nominated multiple times nearly each year since 2010, and has four nominations this year.

He’s up for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Rich Flex” with 21 Savage, as well as Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Spin Bout U” with 21 Savage and Best Rap Album for Her Loss, also with 21 Savage, of course.