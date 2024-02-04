Drake & J. Cole Set List for 2024 It's All a Blur Tour Revealed After Opening Night in Tampa

Drake is back on tour and J. Cole has joined him for the 2024 It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?

The tour kicked off on Friday night (February 2) at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. after postponed shows due to Drake‘s ankle injury.

Drake completed a 50-date It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage last year and now he’s traveling around with J. Cole, though the rapper will not join Drake for some of the shows in March. The tour will now run through mid-April due to the delays.

The concert features over 50 songs. Drake begins the night and J. Cole performs his set near the end of the show to give the headliner a brief break.

**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

DRAKE

1. Trophies (Band Only)

2. Virginia Beach

3. Marvin’s Room

4. Teenage Fever

5. Feel No Ways

6. Jungle

7. Over

8. Headlines

9. The Motto

10. HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)

11. Started From the Bottom

12. Energy

13. Know Yourself

14. Nonstop

15. Daylight

16. Meltdown

17. Sicko Mode

18. Laugh Now Cry Later

19. God’s Plan

20. Childs Play

21. In My Feelings

22. Nice for What

23. Calling for You

24. Cameras

25. Rich Baby Daddy

26. Search & Rescue

27. Controlla

28. Too Good

29. Hold On, We’re Going Home

30. Find Your Love

31. Passionfruit

32. Work

33. One Dance

34. Gently

J COLE

35. Middle Child

36. Wet Dreamz

37. A Tale of 2 Citiez

38. G.O.M.D.

39. Power Trip

40. The London

41. A Lot

42. Love Yourz

43. The Secret Recipe

44. No Role Modelz

45. In the Morning (with Drake)

46. First Person Shooter (with Drake)

DRAKE

47. Pussy & Millions

48. Knife Talk

49. Rich Flex

50. IDGAF

51. You Broke My Heart

52. Amen

53. Slime You Out

54. Trophies (Band Only)

