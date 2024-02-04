Drake & J. Cole Set List for 2024 It's All a Blur Tour Revealed After Opening Night in Tampa
Drake is back on tour and J. Cole has joined him for the 2024 It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?
The tour kicked off on Friday night (February 2) at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. after postponed shows due to Drake‘s ankle injury.
Drake completed a 50-date It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage last year and now he’s traveling around with J. Cole, though the rapper will not join Drake for some of the shows in March. The tour will now run through mid-April due to the delays.
The concert features over 50 songs. Drake begins the night and J. Cole performs his set near the end of the show to give the headliner a brief break.
Head inside to check out the set list…
Keep scrolling to check out the full set list…
**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.
DRAKE
1. Trophies (Band Only)
2. Virginia Beach
3. Marvin’s Room
4. Teenage Fever
5. Feel No Ways
6. Jungle
7. Over
8. Headlines
9. The Motto
10. HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)
11. Started From the Bottom
12. Energy
13. Know Yourself
14. Nonstop
15. Daylight
16. Meltdown
17. Sicko Mode
18. Laugh Now Cry Later
19. God’s Plan
20. Childs Play
21. In My Feelings
22. Nice for What
23. Calling for You
24. Cameras
25. Rich Baby Daddy
26. Search & Rescue
27. Controlla
28. Too Good
29. Hold On, We’re Going Home
30. Find Your Love
31. Passionfruit
32. Work
33. One Dance
34. Gently
J COLE
35. Middle Child
36. Wet Dreamz
37. A Tale of 2 Citiez
38. G.O.M.D.
39. Power Trip
40. The London
41. A Lot
42. Love Yourz
43. The Secret Recipe
44. No Role Modelz
45. In the Morning (with Drake)
46. First Person Shooter (with Drake)
DRAKE
47. Pussy & Millions
48. Knife Talk
49. Rich Flex
50. IDGAF
51. You Broke My Heart
52. Amen
53. Slime You Out
54. Trophies (Band Only)
Check out the set lists for more artists on tour right now!