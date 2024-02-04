Grammys 2024: Differences Between Record vs. Song vs. Album of the Year

The 2024 Grammys are set to kick off soon and, while watching, you may be wondering about the differences between Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

We have the full explainer here, if you don’t already know!

Keep reading to find out the full explanation and see who is nominated this year…

Record of the Year is awarded to both the performer of the song, as well as the recording engineers who took part in the production of the song. The Record of the Year highlights the performance and the production of the song.

Song of the Year, however, is awarded to the writer of the song, not the artist that sings the song.

Album of the Year used to go to the artist, however, now it goes to the artist and producers, sound engineers, mixers, and songwriters.

See the nominees in each category below…

Record of the Year

“Worship,” Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Album of the Year

“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste

“The Record,” boygenius

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe

“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift

“SOS,” SZA

Song of the Year

“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance the Night” (From “Barbie: The Album”) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“Vampire,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

See the full list of 2024 Grammy Awards nominations!