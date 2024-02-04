How Much Does a Grammys Statue Cost? Value & Worth Revealed (It Might Surprise You!)

The Grammys are airing tonight (Sunday, February 4), and there will be a tons of musicians hoping to win a prized Grammy statuette.

It’s one of the most iconic of all the awards shows, and winning one can often result bigger opportunities and, sometimes, even higher pay when it comes to gigs in the future.

But how much is the actual Grammy statue itself actually worth? You might be surprised to learn its value…

Find out how much an Grammy is worth…