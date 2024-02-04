Jelly Roll Brings His Wife & Daughter to Grammys 2024 to Celebrate Two Nominations!

Jelly Roll is making it a family affair at the 2024 Grammy Awards!

The 39-year-old singer was joined by his wife Bunnie XO and his 15-year-old daughter Bailee Ann at the awards show on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Jelly Roll is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson.

Ever wonder what Jelly Roll‘s real name is and want to know more about the meaning behind his stage name? We have you covered!

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!