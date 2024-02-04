Top Stories
Sun, 04 February 2024 at 8:37 pm

Mariah Carey Dazzles in Gold While Presenting First Award of the Show at Grammys 2024!

Mariah Carey is gracing the stage!

The 54-year-old entertainer, and queen of Christmas, made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

Mariah looked absolutely stunning in a sparkling gold dress as she presented the first award of the show. She presented the Best Pop Solo Performance award to Miley Cyrus for her song “Flowers.”

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

FYI: Mariah is wearing a custom couture hand beaded gown by Laura Basci.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Mariah Carey at the Grammys…
Photos: Getty Images
