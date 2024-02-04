Mariah Carey Dazzles in Gold While Presenting First Award of the Show at Grammys 2024!

Mariah Carey is gracing the stage!

The 54-year-old entertainer, and queen of Christmas, made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Mariah looked absolutely stunning in a sparkling gold dress as she presented the first award of the show. She presented the Best Pop Solo Performance award to Miley Cyrus for her song “Flowers.”

FYI: Mariah is wearing a custom couture hand beaded gown by Laura Basci.

