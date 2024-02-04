Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black & White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 6:54 pm

Noah Kahan Brings His Mom as His Date to Grammys 2024

Noah Kahan Brings His Mom as His Date to Grammys 2024

Noah Kahan has the best plus one at music’s big night!

The 27-year-old “Hurt Somebody” singer posed with his mom Lauri Berkenkamp as they arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For the awards show, Noah looked sharp in an all-black tux while his mom coordinated in a black velvet outfit.

Noah is nominated tonight for Best New Artist alongside fellow nominees Gracie Abrams, Fred Again, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Victoria Monét, and The War and Treaty.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Noah Kahan arriving at the Grammys…
Photos: Getty Images
