Nominee Jon Batiste Gets Support From Wife Suleika Jaouad at Grammys 2024

Jon Batiste is feeling the love!

The 37-year-old singer was joined by wife Suleika Jaouad at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Jon is nominated for Record of the Year for his song “Worship,” as well as Album of the Year for his record World Music Radio. He is also nominated for Song of the Year for “Butterfly,” as well as three other nominations.

He’ll also be performing during the In Memoriam segment.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!